Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $28.18 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

