Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $24.28 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $675.89. The company had a trading volume of 291,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,473. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $632.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

