Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

TD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 850,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

