Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

EW traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $92.55. 2,961,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,288. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

