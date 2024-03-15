Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Dover Trading Up 0.5 %

Dover stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 426,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $177.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average of $147.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

