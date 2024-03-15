Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 719 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after buying an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after buying an additional 1,634,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,852. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

