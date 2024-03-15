Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 1,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $19,509,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 787,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

