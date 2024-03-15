Baidu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 51,877 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 39,252 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

BIDU stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 316,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

