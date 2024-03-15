Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Up 70.5% in February

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the February 14th total of 786,100 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Backblaze

In other news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,434 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $33,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,108,301.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $33,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,429 shares of company stock valued at $934,276 over the last three months. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 123.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 830,916 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 50.6% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 537,565 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLZE

Backblaze Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

