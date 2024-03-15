Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Acquires C$16,800.00 in Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset bought 21,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.
Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Jonathan Rosset bought 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
Shares of CVE AZM opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.
About Azimut Exploration
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
