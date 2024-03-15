Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AXSM opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
