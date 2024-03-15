AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Trading Down 33.3%

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,060,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,501% from the average session volume of 29,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AXMIN Trading Down 33.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48.

About AXMIN

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

