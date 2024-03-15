Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Avivagen Stock Performance
VIVXF remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213,647.50, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.05. Avivagen has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Avivagen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avivagen
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.