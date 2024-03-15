Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells $608,931.23 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $26.24.
Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 296,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,864,000 after purchasing an additional 125,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avidity Biosciences
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.