Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells $608,931.23 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 296,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,864,000 after purchasing an additional 125,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

