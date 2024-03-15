Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 10.4% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.30% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.77. 111,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,084. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

