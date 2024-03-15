Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.00 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $21.00 billion and $2.43 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.65 or 0.00081949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,000,842 coins and its circulating supply is 377,311,202 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

