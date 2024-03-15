Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $243.25 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average of $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

