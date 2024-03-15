Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Buy”

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.
Aurora Mobile Stock Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ:JG opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $12.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
