Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $50,492.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $481,251.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $121,116.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,233,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 192.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 257.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

AURA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.35. 455,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

