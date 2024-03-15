Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atlas Stock Up 0.5 %

ATCOL opened at $24.50 on Friday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.