Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $407,345.40, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

