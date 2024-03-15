Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.87

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 445964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

