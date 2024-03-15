Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $910.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.38. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 41,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

