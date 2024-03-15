Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $126.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

