Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.73

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 432884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

