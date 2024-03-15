Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

AJG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,266. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $175.75 and a 12 month high of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

