Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $982,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $522,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 290.7% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

ARRW stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Featured Articles

