Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Position Lessened by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. 84,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $123.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

