Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Insider Acquires $14,652.54 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) insider Eric E. Apperson bought 1,203 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,652.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,377. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

AHH opened at $10.29 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,640.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 629,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 92,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

