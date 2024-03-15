Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director George F. Allen Acquires 1,716 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director George F. Allen acquired 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $18,258.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH remained flat at $10.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 187,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.40 million, a P/E ratio of -207.40 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -1,640.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on AHH

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 77,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.