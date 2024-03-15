Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,033 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.