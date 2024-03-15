argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Down 3.6%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $373.29 and last traded at $373.84. Approximately 105,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 353,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

argenx Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average of $443.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in argenx by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in argenx by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

