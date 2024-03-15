Arden Trust Co Sells 97 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

SHW stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $347.71. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

