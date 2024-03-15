Arden Trust Co Sells 325 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $182.38 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

