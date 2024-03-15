Arden Trust Co Sells 1,487 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

