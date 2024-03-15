Arden Trust Co Sells 1,265 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.11 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

