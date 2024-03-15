Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $413.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $426.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

