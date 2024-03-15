Arden Trust Co Purchases 356 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,023.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

