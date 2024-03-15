Arden Trust Co Purchases 354 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

