Arden Trust Co Increases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Xerox were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XRX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

