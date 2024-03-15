Arden Trust Co Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,313,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after buying an additional 585,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

