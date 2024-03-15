Arden Trust Co Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

