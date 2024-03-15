Arden Trust Co Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

