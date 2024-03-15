Arden Trust Co Has $477,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.