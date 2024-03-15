Arden Trust Co Has $347,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,819,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

