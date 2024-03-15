Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

