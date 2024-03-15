Arden Trust Co Acquires 486 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -147.67 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

