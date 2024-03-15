Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,288,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,851,720 shares in the company, valued at $202,885,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of ACHR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,931,000 after buying an additional 1,116,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 782,452 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,059,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Archer Aviation by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 649,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

