Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,288,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,851,720 shares in the company, valued at $202,885,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.
Archer Aviation Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of ACHR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
