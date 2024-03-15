Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

