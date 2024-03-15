Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBEW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

